DRC begins first-ever multi-drug Ebola trial

Content provided by WHO

Democratic Republic Of Congo

The Ministry of Health in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Monday announced a randomized control trial of drugs in the treatment of ebola patients.

It is the first-ever drug trial for an ebola treatment, it said in a statement. According to the World Health Organization, this is to evaluate ‘’ the effectiveness and safety of drugs used’‘.

WHO Director General, Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus said, the launch of the randomized control trial in the DRC is ‘’ an important step towards finally finding an ebola treatment that will save lives’‘.

The statement said, the current trial is the goal to ensure that patients affected with ebola and their communities get respect and fairness.

Up until now, the patients have been treated with investigational therapeutics under ethical framework developed by the WHO.

The current trial is led and sponsored by the DRC’s National Institute for Biomedical Research and coordinated by the WHO along with other partners.

At least more than 200 people are believed to have died of the ebola viral disease.

