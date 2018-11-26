Welcome to Africanews

Uganda's deadly boat accident [The Morning Call]

More than 31 bodies have been retrieved in Uganda after a boat accident on saturday evening in Lake Victoria. The capsized vessel, is one of the country’s worst maritime disasters and has prompted President Yoweri Museveni to call for more stringent safety regulations.

