Tunisia: protests over Saudi Crown Prince visit

Tunisian activists have called for protests over the killing of Saudi Journalist, Jamal Khashoggi, when Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrives in Tunis on Tuesday.

The activists plan demonstrations in front of the Presidency in Carthage, during Prince Mohammed’s first trip abroad after he was accused of ordering the murder of the Saudi journalist in Istanbul.

Soukaina Abdessamad, Secretary General of the National Union of Tunisian Journalists said a country like Tunisia striving towards democracy, it is unacceptable to receive a “dubious Crown Prince”.

It is a danger to democratic transition. Because in a country like Tunisia, which wants to, which is moving towards democracy, which wants to build a democratic society. We cannot accept to receive or welcome a dubious Crown Prince.

Prince Mohammed’s visit, which is part of a tour to several Arab countries, will mark the first time a member of the Saudi royal family has visited Tunisia in 7 years.