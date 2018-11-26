Somalia: at least 7 die n bomb explosion

Somalia
At least seven people were killed and five injured in a car bomb explosion at a bustling market in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu, on Monday.
Police say security forces intercepted a suspicious vehicle laden with explosives which detonated at the entrance to Kawo-Godey market in southern Mogadishu.
Witnesses add that most of the buildings around were destroyed.
Eye-witness, Mohammed Ali fears about 12 people died in the blast.
“I heard a huge explosion just in front of my shop but I was standing in front of another shop (at the time). I saw so many people lying on the ground and I was shocked. I have counted more than twelve people taken away from the scene and I think most of them are dead. I pray Allah will save us from these terrible incidents.”
Though no group has claimed responsibility for the attack, Islamist al-Shabab militants regularly detonate car bombs at the entrance to Mogadishu hotels or public buildings.
In a separate attack in central Somalia, also on Monday, Al Shabaab gunmen and a suicide car bomber struck a religious centre, killing a cleric and at least 14 of his followers, a police officer said.
