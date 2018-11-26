Rwandan artist honors 'sun' in new exhibition [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
A Rwandan artist has something to celebrate,- the sun!! After nearly 45 years in the Art field, Epaphrodite Binamungu is today one of the most famous artists of Rwanda.
So why the sun?
A Rwandan artist has something to celebrate,- the sun!! After nearly 45 years in the Art field, Epaphrodite Binamungu is today one of the most famous artists of Rwanda.
So why the sun?
01:20
France to return 26 royal statues of Benin taken by army in 1892
Go to video
Rwandan renowned artist honors the 'sun' in latest exhibition
01:43
African-American actress, Viola Davis, honoured by top US magazine
02:30
Art piece made with Artificial Intelligence records first sale [The Morning Call]
01:15
Madagascar: priest urges next leader to give his life for his people
Go to video
Ethiopian colours, Oromo buzz as Frankfurt welcomes Abiy