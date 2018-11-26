DRC's opposition camp split ahead December election [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Two heavyweights of the opposition in the DRC have created a new alliance for the presidential election of December 23, 2018. After their exit of the Geneva agreements, Felix Tshisekedi and Vital Kamerhe sealed the unprecedented alliance Friday night in Nairobi Kenya.
Vital Kamerhe withdrew his bid for the presidency in favour of the leader of the UDPS Felix Tshisekedi.
