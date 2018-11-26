CAF Confed cup finals 2018: Raja wins first leg

Cameroon football suffers a sting from CAF as the 2019 AFCON host gets a ban from playing the preliminaries of the CAF Confederation cup.

The first leg finals of the CAF Confederation Cup was played over the weekend with Raja of Morocco taking a step ahead of DRC’s Vita Club

Host nation Ghana bows out of the Female Africa Nations Cup as the semi finals will see a remake of last edition’s final. Cameroon takes on Nigeria while South Africa will challenge Mali on November 27. Mohamed Salah, Aubameyang and Gervinho all scored for their respective clubs as we take a tour of African performances in Europe’s top 5 leagues .