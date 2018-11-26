Welcome to Africanews

CAF Confed cup finals 2018: Raja wins first leg

Philemon Mbale NSONGAN

Cameroon football suffers a sting from CAF as the 2019 AFCON host gets a ban from playing the preliminaries of the CAF Confederation cup.

We have the SG of Fecafoot on standby for a hard talk.

The first leg finals of the CAF Confederation Cup was played over the weekend with Raja of Morocco taking a step ahead of DRC’s Vita Club

Host nation Ghana bows out of the Female Africa Nations Cup as the semi finals will see a remake of last edition’s final. Cameroon takes on Nigeria while South Africa will challenge Mali on November 27. Mohamed Salah, Aubameyang and Gervinho all scored for their respective clubs as we take a tour of African performances in Europe’s top 5 leagues .

Football Planet

Football Planet is for you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to Football Planet, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

