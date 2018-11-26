CAF Confed cup finals 2018: Raja wins first leg

Philemon Mbale NSONGAN
Football Planet
Cameroon football suffers a sting from CAF as the 2019 AFCON host gets a ban from playing the preliminaries of the CAF Confederation cup.
We have the SG of Fecafoot on standby for a hard talk.
The first leg finals of the CAF Confederation Cup was played over the weekend with Raja of Morocco taking a step ahead of DRC’s Vita Club
