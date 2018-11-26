Burkina Faso's strongest man aims for a new world record in "log lift"

Burkina Faso’s world’s strongest man, Iron Biby is aiming to break the world record for “log lift” by lifting 228 kilos.

With 1.9 meters,180 kilogrammes and 63 cm of arm circumference, Cheick Ahmed Al-Hassan Sanou known as Iron Biby is one of the strongest men in the world.

Aged 26, and a World Champion of “log lift”, as his sport strength he plans to develop this discipline in his country and open sports centres.

“My main projective in Burkina Faso is to create a sports centre for all athletes not just in my field and also not just in Bobo-Dioulasso, everywhere in Burkina Faso, and also to set up food supplements because there is a lack of protein here,” he said.

Originally from Bobo Dioulasso, Iron Biby was crowned world champion in the 2018 edition of “log lift” by lifting 213 kilos with his shoulders. A performance that earned him admiration, especially among young people.

“I would like to follow his example and follow his path,” said Abdou Razak Romba, Iron Biby fan.

His daily life is not always easy. The world champion trains on an average of four to five hours a day, takes at lea four meals a day with protein and can eat “up to eight chickens”. In addition, he needs a special tailor to make his clothes.

His greatest pride was in September, when he wrote his name and that of Burkina Faso in the Guinness Book of Records, the first for the West African country.

He wants to use his stature to help his country. One of the world’s poorest.