Crowds besiege shopping malls in South Africa for Black Friday sales

South Africa
Crowds of people flocked to shopping malls across South Africa on Friday November, 23 to grab some Black Friday deals.
A video posted to a social media website showed a large crowd of people waiting, some standing on escalators for shops to open in a mall in Potchefstroom.
Black Friday is the day after the Thanksgiving holiday. It was so named because spending in the United States would surge and retailers would traditionally begin to turn a profit for the year , moving from the red into the black.
Black Friday falls on November 23 this year.
