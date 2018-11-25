Congo: fight for violence against women threatened due to economic crisis

The activities of most social groups targeted at vulnerable people in the Republic of Congo is under threat due to the current economic crisis.

Children and women are the most affected. An Association known as a ‘‘woman does not cry’‘ in Pointe Noire, the economic capital is having difficulty in defending abused women.

‘‘The association is lifeless, you know what is happening in the country. Because of the economic crisis, now the association is not functional as before. We no longer have subsidies. We just manage’‘, said Adèle Mpinga, President of the association.

Most social groups in the city are folding up due to the economic crisis. This is deepening the social marginalization of women.

‘‘There are associations that are really lifeless. You know, to fight against violence you need to go to the victims. But to go there you need the necessary support. For example, with the roads of Congo it is not a luxury to ask for a 4×4. We have to go and meet the victims of Madingo Kayes, Conkouati. The fight against violence also means listening to the needs of victims and to be able to meet them. All these require funds’‘, magistrate, Jessica Mamoni told Africanews Correspondet, Nayah Kartum Gomo-Gomo.

Despite the hurdles, women feel the need to be protected more than before. The economic crisis also means, this social group can not afford a meeting place of their own.

‘’ Due to lack of funds, we could no longer rent this facility and that’s why we left… It has became a video game room. It used to be our headquarters’‘, Mpinga added as he points to this building in Pointe Noire.

The Association might be shattered but leaders say they are not defeated. They hope to continue to fight for the rights of women.

There is no available data on the number of women abused in the country.