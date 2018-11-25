Anthony Joshua hopes for unity fight with American rival Deontay Wilder

United Kingdom
Nigerian-British heavyweight boxing world champion Anthony Joshua says he hopes his American rival Deontay Wilder can beat Tyson Fury in their December 1 fight to set up a unification bout with him next year.
Both teams blame each other for the unification bout fight fallen through despite a long planned move.
“For the near future I think that Wilder fight has to happen due to the fact that we’re both champions, it’s at a good time in our career and the fans are demanding it, and for me it’ll be a rematch, a double sided fight, but I think we have to start in London at Wembley”, the WBA, BF, WBO Boxing heavyweight world champion said.
Wilder has since accepted a challenge for his WBC title by undefeated Brit Tyson Fury.
Anthony Joshua says he will sleep through the Wilder-Fury fight and watch highlights.
All three fighters are undefeated.
Reuters
