Anthony Joshua hopes for unity fight with American rival Deontay Wilder

Nigerian-British heavyweight boxing world champion Anthony Joshua says he hopes his American rival Deontay Wilder can beat Tyson Fury in their December 1 fight to set up a unification bout with him next year.

Both teams blame each other for the unification bout fight fallen through despite a long planned move.

“For the near future I think that Wilder fight has to happen due to the fact that we’re both champions, it’s at a good time in our career and the fans are demanding it, and for me it’ll be a rematch, a double sided fight, but I think we have to start in London at Wembley”, the WBA, BF, WBO Boxing heavyweight world champion said.

For the near future I think that Wilder fight has to happen due to the fact that we're both champions, it's at a good time in our career and the fans are demanding it.

Wilder has since accepted a challenge for his WBC title by undefeated Brit Tyson Fury.

Anthony Joshua says he will sleep through the Wilder-Fury fight and watch highlights.

All three fighters are undefeated.

Reuters