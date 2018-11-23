Is Sudan about to be taken off from the US list of terror states? [The Morning Call]

Is Sudan about to be taken off from the US list of states sponsoring terrorism?

The northeast African country’s foreign affairs minister El-Dardiri Mohamed Ahmed in an interview recently expressed optimism on this saying the process will start soon.

According to the top diplomat, his meetings with U.S. officials were effective in convincing Washington that Sudan has taken measures against terrorism and that it is time to begin the process of removing the country from the State Department’s list of countries’ sponsoring terrorism.