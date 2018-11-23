Ethiopia PM, opposition to discuss electoral reforms

Ethiopia’s prime minister Abiy Ahmed has called for discussions with registered opposition parties in the country, one day after he appointed a new elections board chairperson.

The office of the prime minister issued a statement saying Abiy will on Tuesday next week, meet opposition parties, including those that recently returned from exile.

The meeting will discuss electoral reforms ahead of the much anticipated general elections in 2020.

The discussion will focus on Ethiopia’s ongoing democratisation process as well as electoral reforms required to ensure that the next elections are free and fair.

Prominent Ethiopian activist Jawar Mohammed this week called on the government to collaborate with the opposition, before appointing a new elections board chair, saying consensus was needed to secure credibility of the 2020 vote.

Birtukan Mideksa, a former judge and opposition politician was on Thursady approved by the parliament to lead the the team that prepares and delivers Ethiopia’s 2020 elections which PM Abiy insists will be free, fair and transparent.

