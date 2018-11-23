Deal or No Deal: African consumers take on Black Friday

Several African retailers and consumers are relishing the much anticipated and hyped Black Friday, offering and taking advantage of ‘super’ deals.

Black Friday, the day after the Thanksgiving holiday, was so named because spending in the United States would surge and retailers would traditionally begin to turn a profit for the year, moving from the red into the black.

It falls on Nov. 23 this year.

In Uganda, some popular supermarkets and shops opened up their doors to queues of waiting customers as early as midnight on Thursday night.

TIME CHECK- 01:16am. Black Friday bonanza at Game. The store opened doors at Mid night. It's like day time here!

Sleepy faces, children, men, women, breastfeeding mothers, all sorts of people are here! #BlackFriday #MonitorUpdates pic.twitter.com/WY0VfFYjkz — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) November 22, 2018

There were equally long queues, albeit more organised at popular retail outlets in South Africa.

#BlackFriday This is the queue to get into the Nike Factory Store in Woodmead. pic.twitter.com/fkU8Vc47UV — EWN Lifestyle (@EWN_Lifestyle) November 23, 2018

The Black Friday concept still divides opinion.

While many queued and jostled for the available deals, some took to social media to lament the narrow selection of goods discounted on Black Friday.

Others cautioned trigger-happy consumers not to be tempted to incur debt as they seek to exploit the ‘juicy’ Black Friday deals.

Imagine #BlackFriday for land etc . Ehhehe. The queues will start from Kampala central to the ends of Uganda in the far south, East, West and North. https://t.co/W3Ak7tHfnY — Joan Akello (@joanmenah) November 23, 2018

You will never find school uniforms and stationery on a #BlackFriday sale — Isithalandwe Chief Ramalisa (@honourableTshif) November 23, 2018