Deal or No Deal: African consumers take on Black Friday

Uganda

Several African retailers and consumers are relishing the much anticipated and hyped Black Friday, offering and taking advantage of ‘super’ deals.

Black Friday, the day after the Thanksgiving holiday, was so named because spending in the United States would surge and retailers would traditionally begin to turn a profit for the year, moving from the red into the black.

It falls on Nov. 23 this year.

In Uganda, some popular supermarkets and shops opened up their doors to queues of waiting customers as early as midnight on Thursday night.

There were equally long queues, albeit more organised at popular retail outlets in South Africa.

The Black Friday concept still divides opinion.

While many queued and jostled for the available deals, some took to social media to lament the narrow selection of goods discounted on Black Friday.

Others cautioned trigger-happy consumers not to be tempted to incur debt as they seek to exploit the ‘juicy’ Black Friday deals.

