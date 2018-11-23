Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Civil servants in Tunisia on strike [The Morning Call]

Civil servants in Tunisia on strike [The Morning Call]
Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

Tunisian civil servants have gone on strike around the country to protest the failure of negotiations with the government for wage increases.
In front of parliament on Thursday, thousands gathered chanting “shame on the government” and calling to be given their “rights.”

Since 2013, Tunisia has not witnessed a strike of this magnitude, and according to the Tunisian General Union of Labor (UGTT), the strike is the first conducted by the only public service in the country.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..