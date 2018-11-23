Civil servants in Tunisia on strike [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Tunisian civil servants have gone on strike around the country to protest the failure of negotiations with the government for wage increases.
In front of parliament on Thursday, thousands gathered chanting “shame on the government” and calling to be given their “rights.”
Since 2013, Tunisia has not witnessed a strike of this magnitude, and according to the Tunisian General Union of Labor (UGTT), the strike is the first conducted by the only public service in the country.
