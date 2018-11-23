Central African Republic's 'Rambo' appears before ICC

MP and former Central African Republic militia leader Alfred Yekatom also known as Rambo made his first appearance before the judges of the International Criminal Court, ICC.

He is suspected of having committed war crimes and crimes against humanity in CAR between December 2013 and December 2014.

He appeared one week after his transfer to The Hague.

This Friday’s hearing allowed the judge to verify the identity of the suspect, determine the language in which he will be able to follow the proceedings and inform him of the charges against him.

Alfred Yekatom’s appearance was welcomed by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights as an important step in the fight against impunity in CAR.

