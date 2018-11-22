Saving Africa's wildlife [Travel]

When outsiders think of Africa, many often think of wild animals. Our beautiful continent contains some of the world’s most dense population of wildlife and the richest diversity of fauna of any continent on the planet. That is thanks to its enormous landscape with diverse climates.

In this week’s Travel segment I would like to highlight the brave rangers who protect our parks and animals. Rangers are the guardians of our planet’s most precious natural assets. The world often remembers these brave men and women on July 31, when World Ranger Day is celebrated. With that in mind lets head to Virunga National Park in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

According to National Georgraphic, more than 170 park rangers have been killed in the park since 1996 protecting wildlife in the park and visitors who come to see the animals, particularly its famed mountain gorillas.

Nevertheless, many rangers are proud of their jobs. I had the pleasure of interviewing one of the heroic female rangers who protects Africa’s oldest national park.

Jolie Kavugho is one of the first women to graduate from the park’s intensive ranger training programme back in 2014. Elayne Wangalwa tells us more.