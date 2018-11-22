S'Africa constitutional amendment over land reform [The Morning Call]

Now, in South Africa, after months of several parliamentary debates and heated public hearings, a parliamentary review committee has recommended that a constitutional change be enacted for land expropriation without compensation. But opposition parties in the country have opposed the move calling it “a complete farce.”

So, the controversy and fears continue in South Africa. Is land expropriation without compensation feasible for the country and could it lead South Africa down the perilous path of Zimbabwe when the country tried something similar with white farmers in the early 2000s?

Professor Ben Cousins from the Institute for Poverty Land and Agrarian studies, University of the Western Cape, joins us from Capetown, South Africa.