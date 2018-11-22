Gold rush in Malawi

Business Africa
Gold mining:Malawi presents itself as the new el-dorado of miners.
In Lilongwe, or Mangochi, Malawi is attracting more and more gold miners. Malawians, Chinese, Mozambicans, and Tanzanians, mostly operate illegally, despite government warnings amidst it squest to recover the economy.
Gold fever ignites in Malawi
Oil search: Rwanda may invite investors for exploration
Mozambique signs oil exploration deals
