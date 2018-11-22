Election campaigns officially begins in Nigeria [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Voters in Nigeria will go to polls on February 16 2019, four years after Buhari’s landmark victory which saw him become the first opposition candidate in Nigerian history to defeat an incumbent.
And as that election approaches, political candidates across Nigeria have kicked off their campaigns.
President Muhammadu Buhari who is seeking another four-year term again put the fight against corruption at the heart of his bid. His campaign plan is themed “The Next Level”.
We speak with his campaign director Festus Keyamo.
Go to video
Nigeria: Buhari's anti- corruption agenda vs Atiku's economic growth plans
Go to video
Nigeria names fifth commander in under 2 years to lead fight against Boko Haram
Go to video
Buhari approves $98 as Nigeria's new monthly minimum wage
Go to video
I have one vote, like all Nigerians: Buhari re-pledges credible elections
01:02
Deadly clashes between Nigeria army, Shi'ite Muslim protesters
01:18
Chibok girls 'held' in Northern Cameroon