Election campaigns officially begins in Nigeria [The Morning Call]

Voters in Nigeria will go to polls on February 16 2019, four years after Buhari’s landmark victory which saw him become the first opposition candidate in Nigerian history to defeat an incumbent.

And as that election approaches, political candidates across Nigeria have kicked off their campaigns.

President Muhammadu Buhari who is seeking another four-year term again put the fight against corruption at the heart of his bid. His campaign plan is themed “The Next Level”.

We speak with his campaign director Festus Keyamo.