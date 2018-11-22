Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, Ghana launch joint security operation

Burkina Faso
Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana have launched a joint security operation called Koudanlgou II in the southern and western areas of Burkina Faso.
The Burkinabe government announced at the end of a Council of Ministers meeting on Wednesday, that the joint effort began since November 15.
It said more than 850 security elements from the three countries are involved in the joint multinational operation, which is expected to crackdown transnational crimes including terrorism, smuggling, and drug trafficking.
Operation Koudanlgou II follows the Accra initiative signed in November 2017 by five countries in the sub-region: Benin, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana and Togo.
It comes after Koudanlgou I, which was organized in May 2018 between Burkina Faso, Togo, Benin and Ghana.
Go to video
Didier Drogba announces retirement at 40
Go to video
Ghana robbers drill hole in supermarket wall, bolt with over $20,000
00:57
Cameroon: U.N concerned about deteriorating security
Go to video
Peacekeeping in Somalia earns Ghanaian policewoman top UN award
Go to video
Cameroon army, secessionists complicit in violence on civilians - UN
Go to video
Journalist says Nigeria army has 'twice killed' one Boko Haram leader