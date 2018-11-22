Blac Chyna's bleaching cream launch 'under fire' in Nigeria

Nigerians are furious at a beauty product launch scheduled for the commercial capital, Lagos.

An announcement by US reality TV actress Blac Chyna that she is due in Nigeria to join the launch of a bleaching cream known as whitenicious is at the heart of the fury.

The event notice showed that she will be hosting the Whitenicious X Blac Chyna Collection on Sunday; November 25, 2018. A second part of the event is to be open to the public.

The Whitenicious x Blac Chyna Collection is described as an “illuminating and brightening cream” that “lightens without bleaching skin out,” organizers said about the product.

Whitenicious, a controversial product since its launch in 2014 is owned by Cameroonian pop star Dencia. The company says its cream is meant to be used for conditions like hyperpigmentation, when people have dark spots on their skin.

Blac Chyna is going to Lagos, Nigeria to promote a bleaching cream and I am honestly disgusted. — Hawa. (@MsJah_) November 20, 2018

Blac Chyna partnering up with Africa’s bleaching king and queen to create a new face bleaching cream is beyond problematic.



It’s really rubbing me the wrong way, ain’t no way in hell she would do that in LA. Exploiting Nigeria’s colourism problem is disgusting — Tops (@SincerelyTops) November 20, 2018

Burna Boy taking swipes at Blac Chyna over her plan to sell bleaching cream in Nigeria. Made my day. pic.twitter.com/Z38bNK9g2C — World Publicist (@IsimaOdeh) November 21, 2018

Blac Chyna launching a skin bleaching cream is just Blac Chyna doing Blac Chyna things…the real issue here is that it’s being targeted to the Nigerian market and the fact that the villainous product will most likely sell out in Nigeria. — Ibadan Lord ?? (@degosTee) November 20, 2018

Please no one purchase this bleaching trash. Don’t damage your melanin man! Nigeria abeg don’t let this happen. This is a disaster BLACCHYNA pic.twitter.com/cyWrpU4bKo — Afro B ?? (AfroB_) November 20, 2018

People complaining up and down about Blac Chyna coming to Nigeria for the launch of her bleaching cream partnership.

Home girl is getting her coins and is coming whether you like it or not. — Oma Agu ✨ (@OmaBellariee) November 22, 2018

Kim Kardashian came to Nigeria to co-host a show , Naomi Campbell came for a fashion event, but Blac Chyna is coming to sell bleaching cream ? — AFRICAN MAN (@seekthelord_) November 21, 2018