Africa: innovation in telecoms

What advances for the continent in terms of information and communication technologies? Another look at the program on the telecommunications show: AfricaCom, held last week in South Africa.

Access to information and communication technologies for all. This was one of the main highlights of the 2019 edition of the telecommunications fair held in South Africa. It is an emergency for the continent, with about 843 million people still not connected to the Internet.

Djibril Ouattara, telecommunications specialist, gives us insights.

South Sudan’s oil ambitions

Can south Sudan compete with Saudi Arabia in oil production? The country is convinced of this as it organizes its second international conference on oil and energy this week.

Hundreds of investors to invest in South Sudan’s oil sector. The recent calm has allowed the young state to restart activities of some oil installations.

Currently estimated at 130,000 barrels per day, oil production is expected to reach 210,000 barrels per day by the end of the year.