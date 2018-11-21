Uganda road accident claims 8 lives, scores injured - Local media

Uganda
A road accident in Uganda has claimed eight lives with scores injured, local media portal Daily Uganda reported late Wednesday.
The accident reportedly took place at Namasoga Village along Iganga-Jinja highway in eastern Uganda.
According to an unnamed traffic officer, a speeding commuter taxi in a move to overtake another vehicle rammed into a coaster bus resulting in the incident.
“Bodies of the deceased have been taken to Iganga Hospital mortuary. Some of the injured have been taken to Iganga Hospital while others were rushed to Jinja hospital. Two children are said be in critical condition,” the report added.
A traffic officer who asked not to be named because he's not authorised to speak to the media said a speeding commuter taxi heading Jinja side was trying to overtake another vehicle at a junction when it collided with a coaster that was heading Iganga side. #MonitorUpdates pic.twitter.com/f8RoS3EunH— Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) November 21, 2018
