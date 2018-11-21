Welcome to Africanews

Uganda road accident claims 8 lives, scores injured - Local media

Uganda road accident claims 8 lives, scores injured - Local media

Uganda

A road accident in Uganda has claimed eight lives with scores injured, local media portal Daily Uganda reported late Wednesday.

The accident reportedly took place at Namasoga Village along Iganga-Jinja highway in eastern Uganda.

According to an unnamed traffic officer, a speeding commuter taxi in a move to overtake another vehicle rammed into a coaster bus resulting in the incident.

“Bodies of the deceased have been taken to Iganga Hospital mortuary. Some of the injured have been taken to Iganga Hospital while others were rushed to Jinja hospital. Two children are said be in critical condition,” the report added.

