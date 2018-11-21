Welcome to Africanews

Tanzanian appointed to head U.N. Environment Programme

Daniel Mumbere

Tanzania

Tanzania’s Joyce Msuya has been appointed to head the United Nations Environment Programe (UNEP), in acting capacity, following the resignation of its executive director, Erik Solheim.

Msuya was appointed to the global organisation as the deputy executive director, at the level of assistant secretary-general of the United Nations, in August this year.

She previously worked with the World Bank and is consistently advocating for conservation of the planet.

SUGGESTED READING: African women leading global organisations

Why Solheim resigned

Solheim resigned his position at UNEP, following an internal audit report that said he had had gobbled up $500,000 in unnecessary and budgeted travel expenses in just 22 months.

‘‘I am sad to be leaving UNEP as we have achieved so much together. I will continue to champion the cause of the environment,’‘ read a tweet he posted on his official account.

The Norwegian diplomat and former politician took became executive director of UNEP in 2016.

