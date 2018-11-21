Neymar and Mbappe injury blow for PSG

Paris SG is hit by the medical diagnosis of its star strikers Neymar and Kylian Mbappé, who were both stretched off the pitch while on national duties with Brasil and France.

The pair could miss out on PSG’s decisive shock in the Champions League against Liverpool.

Neymar left his team eight minutes after the kickoff limping on his right leg, after a long and powerful shot against Cameroon in a friendly.

Mbappé came out after half an hour of play against Uruguay, with a right shoulder damaged after a bad fall.

Both players are doubtful for PSG in saturday’s ligue 1 clash with Toulouse Fc.

Paris Saint Germain will host Liverpool fc next wednesday in a must win champions league clash. Head coach Thomas Tuchel may turn to Angel Di Maria and Julian Draxler to pair up with Edison Cavani in case Neymar and Mbappe fail to make it.