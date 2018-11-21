Kenya: wounded children treated in hospital after gun attack, kidnapping

Wounded children were being treated in hospital on Wednesday after gunmen kidnapped an Italian volunteer in south-east Kenya.

Police said they shot five people in the first abduction of a foreigner since a series of raids blamed on Somali Islamist militants six years ago.

Men armed with AK-47 rifles attacked the town of Chakama late on Tuesday, November 20 and seized the 23-year-old woman who was working for the small Italian charity Africa Milele Onlus, the National Police Service added.

Police said five people were wounded, including a 10-year-old shot in the eye and a 12-year-old hit in the thigh. They were all taken to a hospital in Malindi.

Chakama in Kenya’s Kilifi region is 60 km inland from the bustling coastal tourist resort on Malindi.

Reuters