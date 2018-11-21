Gabon president heading to London for medical recovery

Gabon
Gabon’s sick president Ali Bongo Ondimba has recovered after he was admitted for severe fatigue on medical advice.
Even as his situation becomes better after weeks at the King Faisal hospital in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, reports indicate that he is heading to the United Kingdom to continue recuperation.
The Jeune Afrique portal which broke the news of Bongo’s ill-health in October 2018, said London was chosen to allow Bongo receive specialist care. It added that Morocco was the other destination on the cards but London had been settled on.
The last government update on Bongo’s health was on November 11 with presidential spokesman, Ike Ngouni, confirming that the president was recovering his faculties and was to remain in Saudi on expert advice.
Since then, the country’s top court has ordered a significant ruling that allows cabinet meetings to be chaired by the vice-president in the president’s absence.
The meeting had been off since Bongo was taken ill. He was in Saudi to attend an investment summit when he was taken ill. Some reports said he had suffered a stroke.
Un grand merci pour vos nombreuses prières et messages de soutien. Le Président Ali bongo Ondimba et moi-même sommes particulièrement touchés par toutes ces marques d’affection. pic.twitter.com/rmKgOdfpND— Sylvia Bongo Ondimba (@Sylviabongo) November 8, 2018
Go to video
African countries lacking decent toilets: Ethiopia bags top spot
01:36
1 in 3 people worldwide lacks access to toilet
05:50
'Africa’s time to shape international drug policy'- Khalid Tinasti [The Morning Call]
01:40
Gabonese concerned over rumors on Bongo's health
05:53
WHO holds health and environment conference in Libreville [The Morning Call]