DRC's ruling party candidate launches 5 year devt plan [The Morning Call]

The official start of campaign for the December 23 presidential poll for who would succeed Democratic Republic of Congo’s president Joseph Kabila, begins this week. But in the country is a lot of political talks and discussions.

Just 3 days ago, President Joseph Kabila’s party’s candidate, Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary unveiled his manifesto; setting out an $86bn five-year development plan for the central African country.

