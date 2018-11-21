DRC's ruling party candidate launches 5 year devt plan [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
The official start of campaign for the December 23 presidential poll for who would succeed Democratic Republic of Congo’s president Joseph Kabila, begins this week. But in the country is a lot of political talks and discussions.
Just 3 days ago, President Joseph Kabila’s party’s candidate, Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary unveiled his manifesto; setting out an $86bn five-year development plan for the central African country.
00:48
Army vehicles to be used in December elections in the DRC [No Comment]