Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

CAR ex-militia leader Rambot Yekatome extradited to ICC [The Morning Call]

CAR ex-militia leader Rambot Yekatome extradited to ICC [The Morning Call]
Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

A war crimes suspect in the Central African Republic CAR, Rambot Yekatome popularly known as “Rambo” was arrested on the 29th of October by security forces after creating panic in the National Assembly, during the election of the new parliament leader.

Now, Rambo was on saturday extradited to the ICC. He faces several charges bordering on war crimes.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..