Cameroon: U.N concerned about deteriorating security

The United Nations has expressed concern about the deteriorating security situation in the south and north western regions of Cameroon.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, spokesperson for the UN Human Rights Office, Ravina Shamdasani, highlighted an increase in violence resulting in abductions, executions by armed groups and extrajudicial executions by regular armed forces.

In the past two weeks, eight students and a teacher have been kidnapped in Kumba, in the southwest of the country, while thirteen nuns were kidnapped in the northwest.

According to the UN, they were all released after ransom payments by some parents and the intervention of the Catholic diocese of Kumba.

The UN is thus urging all parties to refrain from acts of violence that, has forced residents to live in fear and are unable to exercise their fundamental human rights for more than a year.

AFP