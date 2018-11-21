Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

News

news

Cameroon: U.N concerned about deteriorating security

Cameroon: U.N concerned about deteriorating security

Cameroon

The United Nations has expressed concern about the deteriorating security situation in the south and north western regions of Cameroon.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, spokesperson for the UN Human Rights Office, Ravina Shamdasani, highlighted an increase in violence resulting in abductions, executions by armed groups and extrajudicial executions by regular armed forces.

In the past two weeks, eight students and a teacher have been kidnapped in Kumba, in the southwest of the country, while thirteen nuns were kidnapped in the northwest.

According to the UN, they were all released after ransom payments by some parents and the intervention of the Catholic diocese of Kumba.

The UN is thus urging all parties to refrain from acts of violence that, has forced residents to live in fear and are unable to exercise their fundamental human rights for more than a year.

AFP

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..