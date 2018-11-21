Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

AU wants to fast-track Africa's development agenda [Business]

AU wants to fast-track Africa's development agenda [Business]

The Morning Call

In business this week, Amelia Nakitimbo recaps the highlights from the recently concluded 11th Extraordinary Session of the African Union. The continent’s leaders want to a faster pace toward development and one of those ways is by reducing or cutting dependence on foreign aid.

READ MORE: African leaders approve sanctions for non-paying AU members

Players are closely watching The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OEPC) and oil prices. Reuters reports that oil prices dropped sharply on Tuesday amid concerns about rising global supplies as OPEC weighs a possible cut in production. 7 African countries including Nigeria are part of OPEC.

The World Bank has reconsidered a decision to withhold a $300 million education loan to Tanzania. The decision had been triggered by the Tanzanian government’s infamous ban on pregnant school girls from rejoining school even after giving birth. The world institution and the east African nation are working on conditions of reinstating the loan.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..