AU wants to fast-track Africa's development agenda [Business]

In business this week, Amelia Nakitimbo recaps the highlights from the recently concluded 11th Extraordinary Session of the African Union. The continent’s leaders want to a faster pace toward development and one of those ways is by reducing or cutting dependence on foreign aid.

READ

MORE

Players are closely watching The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OEPC) and oil prices. Reuters reports that oil prices dropped sharply on Tuesday amid concerns about rising global supplies as OPEC weighs a possible cut in production. 7 African countries including Nigeria are part of OPEC.

The World Bank has reconsidered a decision to withhold a $300 million education loan to Tanzania. The decision had been triggered by the Tanzanian government’s infamous ban on pregnant school girls from rejoining school even after giving birth. The world institution and the east African nation are working on conditions of reinstating the loan.