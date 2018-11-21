40th Cairo International Film Festival

The 40th edition of the Cairo International Film Festival has kicked off under the chairmanship of producer and screenwriter, Mohamed Hefzy.

Huge efforts have gone into opening up the festival to the world.

The youngest president in the festival’s history said, despite the numerous challenges that have marked its existence, it is the only festival in the Middle East to have reached such a number of editions.

“This year, the festival reflects on its history, its authenticity and the impact it has on the region and the film industry. The festival is seeking to resume its role once again, looking to the future and keeping pace with change and the new era. A film festival must not only show films and superstars, it must also offer something to the film industry, from which it benefits and which it serves.”

Projections of this 40th edition will go beyond the site of the Opera and the Central town , to other districts such as Zamalek and a satellite town.

Egypt’s Minister of Tourism and English actor Ralph Fiennes, will visit archaeological sites in Cairo

Egyptian Minister of Tourism, Rania Al-Mashat, said such events are important to the tourism sector.

“In general, festivals are considered as complementary activities for tourism, because in addition to tourist attractions, it is important that we organize events on fixed dates to create a tourist agenda. That is what we are trying to do in 2019. We are very proud of this festival. We hope it will be successful and, God willing, it will be a significant step forward.”

160 films from 59 different countries were selected this year.

This year, an audience award was added to the show. This $20,000 prize will be shared between the director and distributor of the film that the audience chooses.