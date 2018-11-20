WFP seeks $4.2 mln to feed refugees, asylum seekers in Malawi

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) on Monday made a passionate appealing to the international community for $4.2 million to feed 35,000 refugees and asylum seekers in Malawi.

Beneficiaries are based in Dzaleka refugee camp, approximately 50 km from the capital, Lilongwe.

“For 2019, we need $ 4.2 million to cover the needs of the 35,000 refugees with their daily food rations”, said WFP Country Director to Malawi, Benoit Thiry.

At the risk of child malnutrition, the first to be affected, will be children, pregnant women and those who are breastfeeding.

“These people who live in camps, I think, have no other way to feed themselves. they are not allowed to work outside, which means that they rely heavily on WFP food distribution, which means that the risk of child malnutrition, the first to be affected, will be children, pregnant women and those who are breastfeeding”, Thiry added.

The WFP and the UN Refugee Agency help government to take care of refugees in Malawi. Currently, there are 35,000 refugees and asylum seekers in the East African nation.

AFP