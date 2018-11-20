Universal Children's Day- 'Go Blue' [The Morning Call]

Welcome to Africanews

Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

Today is Universal Children’s Day. It is a celebration that started since 1954 when the observance was established. Since then, the day has been used to ‘promote international togetherness, awareness among children worldwide, and improving children’s welfare’.

November 20 is also the day when the UN General Assembly adopted the declaration of the ‘Rights of the Child’ in 1959; making it Children’s Rights Day.

