Universal Children's Day- 'Go Blue' [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Today is Universal Children’s Day. It is a celebration that started since 1954 when the observance was established. Since then, the day has been used to ‘promote international togetherness, awareness among children worldwide, and improving children’s welfare’.
November 20 is also the day when the UN General Assembly adopted the declaration of the ‘Rights of the Child’ in 1959; making it Children’s Rights Day.
Go to video
African countries lacking decent toilets: Ethiopia bags top spot
01:36
1 in 3 people worldwide lacks access to toilet
01:50
Ethiopia PM's first A.U. address: African unity, reform support
Go to video
AFCON 2019 qualifying weekend: Salah's Egypt, Burundi and Morocco win
02:41
Tempo Music, Pointe Noire children's orchestra
Go to video
U.S. to withdraw 10% of troops in Africa to counter Russia, China