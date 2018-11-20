Mali: MyAgro's mobile payment platform to go fully digital [Sci tech]

The Morning Call
On Sci tech this week, Ignatius Annor introduces you to MyAgro, an organization operating in Mali and Senegal with the vision to get rural farmers out of poverty.
MyAgro’s unique mobile layaway platform is allowing farmers to save money for seeds and fertilizers using their own mobile phones. ‘MyAgro’ uses scratch cards, just similar to mobile phone credit cards.
So, instead of farmers paying for seeds and fertilizers in lump sums, they buy these scratch cards just as they do their daily shopping, thus preventing them from squandering the meager revenue they make.
@IgnatiusAnnor
We're essentially going fully digital without scratch cards and integrating with mobile money which I think is the future of payment on the continent. And so , that is going to enable us to scale even further.
01:13
Tanzania farmers believe govt cashew payment after army collection
01:57
Award-winning farming app boosts South Africa's black farmers
01:55
Award-winning app boosts farmers in South Africa
02:22
Somalia holds first technology and innovation summit
05:06
Facebook: 'War Room ' to tackle manipulation [Sci tech]
00:55
Ivory Coast hopes to increase rubber production to 2 mln tonnes