Mali: MyAgro's mobile payment platform to go fully digital [Sci tech]
Ignatius Annor

The Morning Call

On Sci tech this week, Ignatius Annor introduces you to MyAgro, an organization operating in Mali and Senegal with the vision to get rural farmers out of poverty.

MyAgro’s unique mobile layaway platform is allowing farmers to save money for seeds and fertilizers using their own mobile phones. ‘MyAgro’ uses scratch cards, just similar to mobile phone credit cards.

So, instead of farmers paying for seeds and fertilizers in lump sums, they buy these scratch cards just as they do their daily shopping, thus preventing them from squandering the meager revenue they make.

We're essentially going fully digital without scratch cards and integrating with mobile money which I think is the future of payment on the continent. And so , that is going to enable us to scale even further.

