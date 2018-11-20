Welcome to Africanews

AU leaders adopt key reforms [The Morning Call]

Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

The eleventh extraordinary summit of the African union (AU) which ended Sunday in Addis Ababa has been hailed as fruitful. At the meeting, 55 members of the continental body agreed to some proposed reforms for the Commission.

The meeting had been seen as a frantic attempt to push through reforms that have been in the pipelines for nearly two years. In 2016, the AU charged its chairperson, Rwandan President Paul Kagame with getting reforms passed. And one of those key reforms that has now being adopted is that designed to make the institution less dependent on foreign donors by making members pay their dues.

Although not all his reforms were passed, the Rwandan leader Paul Kagame has welcomed the progress made at the two-day summit.

