Solar energy, a solution against the depletion of fossil fuels in Africa

According to experts, more than two thirds of Africa’s population has no access to electricity.

This situation prevents rural populations from having access to drinking water.

But the West African Economic and Monetary Union (WAEMU) hopes to reverse the trend by focusing on solar energy, and thus reducing the over-reliance on biomasses that threaten our environment.

Africanews’ Brice Kinhou was in Togo, where a forum on solar energy was held on the occasion of the 45th anniversary of the West African Development Bank (BOAD).