Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Focus

focus

Solar energy, a solution against the depletion of fossil fuels in Africa

Solar energy, a solution against the depletion of fossil fuels in Africa

Focus Africa

According to experts, more than two thirds of Africa’s population has no access to electricity. 

This situation prevents rural populations from having access to drinking water. 

But the West African Economic and Monetary Union (WAEMU) hopes to reverse the trend by focusing on solar energy, and thus reducing the over-reliance on biomasses that threaten our environment.

Africanews’ Brice Kinhou was in Togo, where a forum on solar energy was held on the occasion of the 45th anniversary of the West African Development Bank (BOAD).

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..