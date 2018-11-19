Rebels defeated in Northern Chad - Army

Chadian Defense Minister claims that the army “dislodged and cleared the enemy” in the northern region of the country.

The Defense Minister said this when he visited the violence -rocked regions of Miski in Tibesti on Saturday.

“We came to visit our forces in Miski, who dislodged and cleared the enemy. I call on the entire population of Miski, those who belong to the Chadian state, the fourth republic, to come to defense and security forces and leave the ground open to those who want to create problems, and we are ahead of them. “

The desert and mountainous zone of Tibesti bordering Libya and Niger, has experienced increased tensions for three months.

A security official told AFP that N’Djamena had deployed a strong military to ​Miski and aerial bombardments have taken place in recent days.

According to N’Djamena, the military deployment aims to “clean” the gold-mining areas of “illegal gold miners as well as arms and human traffickers.

The source added that the army seeks to isolate Miski by blocking all the routes that lead to this locality.

Chad’s extreme north is a desert area allegedly rich in precious metals. It purportedly attracts rebel groups present in neighbouring countries.