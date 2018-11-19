Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Dakar Music Festival : Where contemporary musics meets Africa

Dakar Music Festival : Where contemporary musics meets Africa
Bridget UGWE

The Morning Call

For 10 days festival-goers were able to dive into the heart of the Senegalese capital and its surroundings since the first weekend was devoted to concerts and artistic performances highlighting the most emblematic places of the city … such as the Renaissance monument, Mamelles beach or the dunes of the Lake Rose

The aim of the Dakar Music Festival was to bring together artists from different backgrounds and different musical genres, hoping to revive the local youth music scene, and to build an artistic and cultural bridge between traditional African music, and more contemporary music.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..