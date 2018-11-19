Dakar Music Festival : Where contemporary musics meets Africa

For 10 days festival-goers were able to dive into the heart of the Senegalese capital and its surroundings since the first weekend was devoted to concerts and artistic performances highlighting the most emblematic places of the city … such as the Renaissance monument, Mamelles beach or the dunes of the Lake Rose

The aim of the Dakar Music Festival was to bring together artists from different backgrounds and different musical genres, hoping to revive the local youth music scene, and to build an artistic and cultural bridge between traditional African music, and more contemporary music.