AFCON 2019: Historic qualification for Mauritania[Football Planet]

In this edition of Football Planet we bring you highlights of Mauritania’s historic qualification for the final phase of the 2019 AFCON in Cameroon.

The thrilling encounter between the DR Congo and Congo Brazaville is also on our menu.

We will also focus on the the 2018 African Women’s Cup of Nations in Ghana. Nigeria lost their first game. A commentator on ground who followed this match against South Africa will be our guest in the show.

Finally, we will talk about the Women’s Under-17 World Cup, where Ghana scored 8 goals in two matches. All African representatives have already gained points.

Watch all these and more on Football Planet with anchorman Philemon Mballe

