Funeral held for slain U.N peacekeepers in DRC

A funeral was held in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on Saturday for the 7 UN peacekeepers who were killed in clashes with militias.

The UN said the dead included six peacekeepers from Malawi and one from Tanzania.

“Our sympathy goes out to the families of those who lost their loved ones in such terrible circumstances. Our thoughts and prayers are with everybody affected by the loss in Malawi”, said UN force commander, Gen. Patrick Dube.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in New York on Friday that ten other peacekeeping troops were wounded, and another is missing.

He said, several Congolese were also killed or wounded in the joint operation.

In Beni where the incident occured, locals had a plea to authorities.

“I would like the authorities and (those in) power to really help us stay in our homes. We are at home, but we are refugees”, said Beni resident, Taipa Atsongya.

The deaths mark the biggest loss by the large UN force in the Democratic Republic of Congo since the rebels killed 15 troops nearly a year ago.

