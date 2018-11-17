Angola: operation 'restgate' submits report on public disorder

The rescue operation set up to quell growing public disorders in Angola has completed its work and submitted its report.

The rescue team known as Operation Restgate was set up by a presidential decree to enforce state authority a few weeks ago.

Authorities said there have been public disorders within the country in recent times.

‘‘A good number of citizens have participated in denunciations related to extortion cases, corruption, illegal immigration and illegal trade. We will refer to the results of these seven days of the operation’‘, said Orlando Bernardo, spokesman for the operation.

The police which conducted the operations seized several counterfeit products including 47 firearms.

In addition, 34 churches, 3 illegal medical centres and 35 shops were closed. Spokesman for the rescue operations said their illegal activities had a negative impact on the national economy.

Traders and locals have rejected these assertions. They denounced methods used by the police and security forces.

30 year old Emilson Muene is a trader and father of two. He told Africanews correspondent, George Nsimba that authorities have not been fair to them.

“I am a salesman in this market, I sell scrap metal, I do not sell new spare parts but I sell scrap metal and that is how we work, if the government and the comrade president tell us that they will fight crime, we too want to fight to finally succeed in this fight, the president (authorities) and the national police must work in collaboration with the population,’‘ Muene lamented.

Djigui Camara is the Ambassador for Guinea in Angola.

“ Many are in an irregular situation. They do not have a working document, they do not have a residence permit. For the time being, it’s better to get in order, if you have to come back’‘, Camara said.

Beside repressing abuses, incivility and administrative misconduct, the rescue operation has put in place a communication strategy to raise public awareness.