Gabon amends constitution over President Bongo's ill health [The Morning Call]

Jerry Bambi

There is uproar in Gabon as the country’s constitutional court on wednesday amended the constitution to allow the vice-president or prime minister to run cabinet meetings if the president is temporarily unavailable.

The move is seen as the court’s attempt to avert a political crisis brought about by President Ali Bongo’s sickness. There have been no government meetings since he was taken to hospital in Saudi Arabia last month.

