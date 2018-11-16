Brexit deal in limbo [International Edition]

Theresa May’s government has been rocked by multiple resignations over her Brexit deal. The Brexit Secretary, Dominic Raab, who helped draw up the agreement, was the first to go, saying the document has major flaws.

Meanwhile, authorities continue their search for missing victims of California wildfires as they released a list of 130 people who are unaccounted for, including many in their 80s and 90s. At least 59 deaths have been reported so far from the devastating wildfires.

We also take a look at, Italy’s showdown with the EU over its fiscal policy. The country has defiantly refused to bow to EU demands to change its big-spending budget for next year.

These are some of the stories retracing the major current events covered by our various editorial teams presented by Elayne Wangalwa.