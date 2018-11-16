Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

AU leaders meet this weekend in Adis Ababa [The Morning Call]

AU leaders meet this weekend in Adis Ababa [The Morning Call]
Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

African heads of state will gather in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, for an extraordinary summit of the African Union (AU) on Saturday, 17 and Sunday, 18 November. There they will seek to agree on a plan for institutional reform of the organization, a plan initiated by Rwandan president Paul Kagame.

So, what does this entail and what can we expect from the summit?

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..