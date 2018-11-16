At least 42 feared dead in Zimbabwe bus fire

At least 42 bus passengers died in the night from Thursday to Friday in southern Zimbabwe, local police said after a passenger-owned gas cylinder exploded for an unknown reason.

National television, Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation, ZBC, has released photos showing the vehicle’s carcass on a road that connects the South African border with Bulawayo, the country’s second largest city.

Last week, 47 people died in a collision between two buses on a road between the capital Harare and the city of Rusape in the east.

Reuters