Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

News

news

At least 42 feared dead in Zimbabwe bus fire

At least 42 feared dead in Zimbabwe bus fire

At least 42 bus passengers died in the night from Thursday to Friday in southern Zimbabwe, local police said after a passenger-owned gas cylinder exploded for an unknown reason.

National television, Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation, ZBC, has released photos showing the vehicle’s carcass on a road that connects the South African border with Bulawayo, the country’s second largest city.

Last week, 47 people died in a collision between two buses on a road between the capital Harare and the city of Rusape in the east.

Reuters

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..