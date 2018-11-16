Welcome to Africanews

2018 African Women Championship begins this weekend [Sports]

Serge KOFFI

Africa’s biggest stage for women football begins in Ghana on Saturday, November 17.

Eight countries including South Africa, Mali, Zambia, Algeria and Nigeria are competing in the African Women’s Football Championship which will end on Saturday, December 1.

Nigeria alone has won eight titles in the championship’s 10th editions. The stakes are high as Cameroon hopes to break the chain of reaching the finals and finally lift the trophy.

Cameroon has a good team, a very, very good team, unfortunately every time they stop at the finals. They now want to break this chain and win the trophy.

Our Serge Koffi has more on this week’s edition of the Sports segment on the Morning Call.

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

