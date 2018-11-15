Zimbabwe’s Chamisa faces arrest over post-election violence

Zimbabwe’s opposition leader, Nelson Chamisa is facing arrest over claims he incited violence which erupted after the July 31st presidential election.

According to the Zimbabwe Police, Chamisa is close to being arrested for inciting the violence that led to some deaths.

Armed soldiers were depolyed on August 1 in the capital, Harare to suppress a protest agaisnt delays in announcing the presidential election results.

Six people were killed when opposition protesters clashed with soldiers shortly after the general elections.

The soldiers reportedly shot on protesters resulting in deaths that were condemned globally. the protesters were agitating over the election results claiming that their candidate, Nelson Chamisa had won instead.

However, the leadership of the Zimbabwe military has rejected claims its soldiers killed civilians during a post-election violence.

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa had set up a commission of inquiry to look into the country’s post-election killings.

The seven-member commission of inquiry was headed by former South African President, Kgalema Motlanthe.

The commission was given three months to look into the reasons behind the protests and the role of the military in the killings.