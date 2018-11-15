Women in media and film celebrated at Discop 2018

South Africa
Leading media and film professionals on the continent on Wednesday brainstormed solutions for encouraging more female participation in the critical sector that shapes narratives through storytelling.
The Ladima Women of Influence Panel was hosted at the Discop 2018 event that brings together experts from Advertising and Information Agencies, Design-Studios and Mass-Media industry in Africa.
Raziah Athman, the deputy editor-in-chief at Africanews, who was one of the panelists, said there is a need to be ‘intentional about empowering women through media’.
Being intentional is measurable and so in a year or so, it would be nice to hear about the female source you featured on your story, the young woman you hired in your newsroom or the girls playing roles in your film.
Celebrating female excellence at Africanews
The channel has also championed the cause of women, giving opportunities to female journalists including the editor-in-chief, Nathalie Wakam and her deputy Raziah.
The channel’s female journalists also participate in mentorship programs with school-going girls in the community, through events like the annual International Women’s Day, with an aim of inspiring them to exploit their talents and excel in their career pursuits.READ MORE: Congolese school girls tell Africanews gender equality is a must at the workplace
Africanews at Discop 2018
Raziah also shared the vision of Africanews, the continent’s only bi-lingual Pan-African news channel, with the thousands of participants at the event.
Africanews seeks to support a rising Africa by empowering African people through access to independent, trustworthy and relevant national, regional and international news, business, culture, sport, sci-tech stories.
