Women in media and film celebrated at Discop 2018

Leading media and film professionals on the continent on Wednesday brainstormed solutions for encouraging more female participation in the critical sector that shapes narratives through storytelling.

The Ladima Women of Influence Panel was hosted at the Discop 2018 event that brings together experts from Advertising and Information Agencies, Design-Studios and Mass-Media industry in Africa.

Raziah Athman, the deputy editor-in-chief at Africanews, who was one of the panelists, said there is a need to be ‘intentional about empowering women through media’.

Being intentional is measurable and so in a year or so, it would be nice to hear about the female source you featured on your story, the young woman you hired in your newsroom or the girls playing roles in your film.

‘‘Being intentional is measurable and so in a year or so, it would be nice to hear about the female source you featured on your story, the young woman you hired in your newsroom or the girls playing roles in your film…,’‘ said Athman.

Celebrating female excellence at Africanews

The channel has also championed the cause of women, giving opportunities to female journalists including the editor-in-chief, Nathalie Wakam and her deputy Raziah.

[Interview] Africanews 2: Review of the year and prospects for the future https://t.co/VOml35oFwr — africanews (africanews) April 20, 2018

The future is female… we’ve just delivered an all-women show africanews #TheMorningCall



From behind the scenes to front of cameras... #DayoftheGirl pic.twitter.com/oKv2sot2il — Raziah Athman (RazAthman) October 11, 2018

The channel’s female journalists also participate in mentorship programs with school-going girls in the community, through events like the annual International Women’s Day, with an aim of inspiring them to exploit their talents and excel in their career pursuits.

READ

MORE

Africanews at Discop 2018

Raziah also shared the vision of Africanews, the continent’s only bi-lingual Pan-African news channel, with the thousands of participants at the event.

Africanews seeks to support a rising Africa by empowering African people through access to independent, trustworthy and relevant national, regional and international news, business, culture, sport, sci-tech stories.

We want Africanews in your homes... 24/7. We are growing fast, no kidding. Come to our DISCOP booth NOW in Johannesburg to understand content and the numbers from Jean-luc, Sylvie and I pic.twitter.com/WrDuYWiQnk — Raziah Athman (RazAthman) November 14, 2018